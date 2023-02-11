United Kingdom Cyber Security Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Broadcom, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Cisco, Dell, Fortinet, BAE Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, & Trend Micro
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Cyber Security Market By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Content Security and Others), By Solution Type, By Deployment Mode, By End-User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom cyber security market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Rapid digital transformation of all prominent industry verticals and the flourishing e-commerce industry are accelerating cybercrime and fraudulent activities.
The rise in spending on cyber security from private and public institutions and the increase in the number of cyber-attacks and malware activities are the key factors driving the growth of the United Kingdom cybersecurity market in the forecast period. With the need to protect confidential data from unauthorized access, organizations are actively adopting cybersecurity solutions.
Increased Complexity of Cyber-attacks Drives the Market Demand
Due to the adoption of online platforms by various end-user industries, a large amount of data is generated every day, which needs to protect from unauthorized access.
The rapid development of digitized services and the growing proliferation of online shopping among consumers are accelerating the rate of cybercrime activities, leading to increased spending on security by the public and private sectors. Hackers use innovative ideas to lure users, thereby increasing the complexity and intensity of cyber-attacks.
Increased sophistication and complexity of cybercrime activities drive the demand for advanced security solutions among enterprises. Companies have started to consider cybercrime as a major problem that could result in massive financial loss.
The rise in the market players offering innovative solutions to organizations and the growing threat of cyber-attacks are expected to fuel the growth of the United Kingdom cybersecurity market in the forecast period.
Supportive Government Policies Boost the Market Demand
Integrating advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and internet of things technology in cybersecurity solutions is expected to gain huge attention in the next five years.
Also, the rapid adoption of cloud-based and analytics technology is putting businesses at risk. With the rise in investments and efforts to develop the telecommunication infrastructure and deployment of 5G technology, the frequency of cyber-attacks is expected to grow in the forecast period.
To combat such situations government is promoting the adoption of cybersecurity solutions. Increased focus on developing advanced cybersecurity solutions and favorable government policies is expected to propel the United Kingdom's cyber security market in the next five years.
Increased Adoption of IoT Devices Supports the Market Growth
Organizations are actively installing IoT devices to enhance the operational efficiency and performance of employees, which is expected to fuel IoT traffic in the coming five years. The widespread adoption of IoT devices by organizations has increased the risk of cyber-attacks on organizations to steal confidential information.
Organizations plan to adopt advanced cybersecurity solutions to secure personal and critical information to prevent substantial financial losses. Each IoT device can process a large volume of data daily, and the users in organizations have access to multiple devices.
Organizations are rapidly adopting cybersecurity solutions to inspect traffic within and outside the network and detect unauthorized access efficiently to secure such vast volumes of data generated. The increased need to secure information by organizations is expected to bolster the demand for the United Kingdom cybersecurity market over the next five years.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United Kingdom cyber security market.
- Broadcom Limited UK
- Palo Alto Networks
- Mcafee, LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- BAE Systems Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Trend Micro Incorporated (UK)
- International Business Machine Corporation UK
Report Scope:
In this report, the United Kingdom cyber security market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United Kingdom Cyber Security Market, By Security Type:
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Cloud Security
- Application Security
- Content Security
- Others
United Kingdom Cyber Security Market, By Solution Type:
- Firewall
- Antivirus & Antimalware
- Risk & Compliance Management
- Identity & Access Management
- Data Loss Prevention
- Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
- Encryption & Decryption
- Secure Web Gateways
- Email Filtering
- Others
United Kingdom Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode:
United Kingdom Cyber Security Market, By End-User Industry:
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Defense
- Energy & Power
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
United Kingdom Cyber Security Market, By Region:
- London
- Southeast
- East Anglia
- Scotland
- Southwest
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire & Humberside
- Rest of the United Kingdom
