Westminster Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B1000969
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2023 at approximately 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound mm 43, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christian R. Hernandez
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 91 in various locations south of White River Junction. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely excessive rate of speed and operating in a negligent manner in the Town of Springfield, VT. Troopers initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle in question and subsequently arrested the operator, identified to be Christian Hernandez, 22, of Springfield, MA. Hernandez was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 04/18/2023 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Patrol Commander
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Troop B – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600