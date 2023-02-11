Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23B1000969

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Stacy Corliss                           

STATION:   Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME:  02/10/2023 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  I-91 southbound mm 43, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Christian R. Hernandez                                             

AGE:  22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 91 in various locations south of White River Junction.  Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely excessive rate of speed and operating in a negligent manner in the Town of Springfield, VT.  Troopers initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle in question and subsequently arrested the operator, identified to be Christian Hernandez, 22, of Springfield, MA.  Hernandez was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 04/18/2023 at 0800 hours.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/18/2023 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

         Patrol Commander

  VERMONT STATE POLICE

Troop B – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

        Putney, VT  05346

           802-722-4600

 

