Westminster Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1000969

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2023 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound mm 43, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Christian R. Hernandez

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 91 in various locations south of White River Junction. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely excessive rate of speed and operating in a negligent manner in the Town of Springfield, VT. Troopers initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle in question and subsequently arrested the operator, identified to be Christian Hernandez, 22, of Springfield, MA. Hernandez was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 04/18/2023 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

