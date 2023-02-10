‘Marine Science, Theology & Olokun – The Yoruba Divinity Of The Deep Ocean’ will help jump start innovative thinking about global challenges

KINGSTON, R.I. – Feb. 10, 2023 – On Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4:30 p.m., the University of Rhode Island will host marine scientist Baba Onifade Oluwo at Swan Hall Auditorium, 60 Upper College Road, Kingston. The event, “Marine Science, Theology & Olokun – The Yoruba Divinity of the Deep Ocean,” will explore connections between STEM education and Africana studies.

In addition to being a marine scientist, Oluwo is an Yoruba Babalawo – a priest in the Yoruban spiritual tradition of West Africa, practiced in southern Nigeria and Benin. In the Yoruba language, Babalawo means “father of the mysteries.”

Oluwo will compare understanding of the deep sea from an environmental science perspective with ways of understanding life that emanate from West African traditional systems of knowledge. The goal is to open the door to innovative thinking – to help solve today’s global challenges. The talk is a critical step in building an anti-colonial, anti-racist understanding of the world, as well as opening the door to different ways of envisioning interdisciplinary conversation.

“Interestingly, both science and Yoruba theology speak of ancient worms; and, as a marine scientist, seafloor worms is one area of Olowu’s expertise,” said Catherine John-Camara, professor and chair of URI’s Department of Africana Studies. “Perhaps by challenging ourselves to examine these two very different systems of knowledge, there is an opportunity to learn about ourselves and our approach to problem-solving.”

In 1986, Olowu was part of an expedition that explored the bottom of the ocean and brought back some of the first geomorphological icons now in the Museum of Natural History in New York. As part of his talk, he will share clips from his expedition as well as display rocks from the ocean floor.

Baba Onifade Olowu has a B.A. in biogeology and ecology. He worked as a junior marine scientist and won a United Nations fellowship for seafloor benthic-ecology. He also has an M.S. in environmental science education and an M.A. in education administration and supervision. He was a school principal for 16 years and founded one of the first elementary charter schools in New York City.

This event is free and open to the public.