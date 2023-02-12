Slash will transform the way companies receive cryptocurrency payments in 2023

With Slash Web3 Payments, cryptocurrency holders can pay, with almost any tokens they want, as long as those tokens possesses sufficient liquidity.

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slash Fintech Ltd., led by CEO Shinsuke Sato, released Slash web3 payments last August in the year 2022, in an attempt to improve the current state of decentralised crypto payments worldwide by providing seamless settlements and a sophisticated UX for the payments flow.

Slash Web3 Payments creates the possibility for cryptocurrency holders to pay for their everyday purchases directly, with almost any tokens they want, as long as those tokens possesses sufficient liquidity.

For merchants or shops, this means that they are no longer limited to receiving specific and often a reduced selection of cryptocurrencies and tokens as payment in their online or offline stores.

The Slash initiative can already support more tokens than many of the crypto payments alternatives currently found in the market. Slash Web3 Payments supports more than 1400 tokens from at least 6 different protocols, and is constantly expanding to increase those options. Another key difference is that Slash does not charge their merchants any installation fees or transaction fees. Instead, a percentage from the slippage is taken.

As an example, in order to pay for a transaction in USDC, payers are not restricted to paying with existing USDC tokens in their wallet. They can choose from their own available tokens, such as, perhaps, MATIC. Slash will compare and select the best on time rate from decentralised exchanges and do the conversion automatically.

It is required to have a Metamask wallet or any of the Walletconnect supported alternatives. After clicking the generated payment link or scanning the QR, the payers will see the amount and will have the possibility to choose from their own available tokens the currency that they want to pay with.

Slash is working actively to increase its customers and partners primarily in Japan but also, in other regions across the globe such as: LATAM, USA, Canada, EU, Africa, and Asia.

Among the current targets, Slash is appealing mainly to restaurants, retail & e-commerce (fashion, travel), luxury, multi-payments providers, among other industries.

The startup raised 1.5 Million USD last year in a seed funding round from MZWeb3Fund and several private investors. It is currently raising a Series A. This will help with Slash’s efforts to become one of the global leaders in cryptocurrency payments.

