Integem Holographic AR Education Program Earns Accreditation, Revolutionizing K-12 Education

Integem Holographic AR Education Program Earns Accreditation

Explore Cutting-Edge Technology, Unleash Your Imagination, and Earn Credits in a Personalized Journey into the Future of Learning

Integem empowers students to explore & learn through cutting-edge Holographic AR education. Accreditation from WASC proves our commitment to high-quality, innovative education.” — Dr. Eliza Du, CEO of Integem

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integem Holographic AR Education Program is revolutionizing K-12 education with its cutting-edge program that just earned accreditation status from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). This recognition cements Integem's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative education that prepares students for success in the future, and highlights the expertise of its leadership.

Leading the charge at Integem is Dr. Eliza Du, a seasoned educator with a wealth of experience and a passion for empowering students. Dr. Du has served as a professor at the US Naval Academy and Purdue University, where she advised Ph.D. students. With her broad background in education, from young kids to Ph.D. students, Dr. Du is perfectly positioned to provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.

At Integem, the focus is on empowering students to explore and learn on their own. Instructors serve as guides, answering questions and challenging students to dig deeper, rather than simply imparting information. This approach helps students develop the skills and confidence they need to be self-directed learners and achieve even more than they might in a traditional educational setting.

With its emphasis on Holographic AR coding, STEM, AI, robotics, game design, digital art, animation, 3D modeling, fashion design, interactive storytelling, and more, Integem is the perfect place for students to explore their passions and develop the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

"Integem is all about empowering students to unleash their imaginations and bring their visions to life," said Dr. Du. "We believe that education should be fun, challenging, and rewarding, and our accreditation from WASC is proof that we're delivering on that promise."

At Integem, students will find small class sizes and experienced teachers who provide personalized education. No prior knowledge in computer, art, or design is required, so anyone can participate and explore their interests.

Not only will students learn the latest technology, but they can also earn credits for all Integem programs. They'll also have the opportunity to teleport into their creations and experience the magic of their Holographic AR designs.

"We're thrilled to offer students a unique and exciting educational experience that prepares them for the future," said Dr. Du. "At Integem, they'll have the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality."

For more information about Integem Education Program and its commitment to empowering students to explore and learn, please visit their website: camp.integem.com. And for more information about WASC, visit their website at www.acswasc.org or contact their office directly. Get ready to be amazed and inspired by the power of education at Integem!