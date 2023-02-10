Achieve Maximum Fitness Results With Tailored Support From The Experienced Coach JR Conkright

JR Conkright, co-founder of Inspire Mile High Fitness, is a US veteran, health and athletic performance coach and a fitness enthusiast. When he was suddenly medically retired from the US Air Force, Coach JR fell into depression and became addicted to prescription drugs and alcohol while trying to adjust to civilian life. But he realized that he was meant for a greater purpose and pulled himself up, going from being homeless, divorced and addicted to becoming a college graduate and a successful businessman -all within the span of 4 years.

Each coach has their own approach when it comes to helping people achieve their goals, but Coach JR takes things a step further by providing an extra personalized experience. Unlike some other trainers who use support teams to handle communications with their clients, Coach JR does everything himself as he believes that this is the best way to ensure that all his clients get his undivided attention and the best possible results.

Although Coach JR provides highly effective workouts, what sets him apart from his competitors is the constant check-ins he does with his clients throughout the duration of the program. Every day he is in contact with each person making sure that they are staying on track and getting maximum results from their efforts. Not only does this provide motivation and accountability, but it also allows him to adjust workouts as needed if something isn’t working or if there are any roadblocks in achieving desired outcomes.

In addition to customized workout plans, Coach JR ensures that his clients get everything they need to help them with a complete life transformation: calorie-specific meal plans, portion guides and recipes, mindset and motivation videos and more.

Fittingly, his mantra is Change Thoughts, Change Actions, Change Lives.

Inspired by his own struggles and the path of his success, Coach JR’s primary focus is to help Veterans and Active-Duty members use fitness as their “new” addiction, instead of leaning on drugs and alcohol to cope with the challenging events that happen in their lives.

To learn how to take control of your life and to get more details about Coach JR Conkright and Inspire Mile High Fitness, visit IMHFitness.com.

Media Contact

Inspire Mile High Fitness

JR Conkright

Thornton

CO

United States