AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "bbb-" (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (Argo Group) (Pembroke, Bermuda). Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a-" (Excellent) of its operating subsidiaries. At the same time, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term ICR of "bbb-" (Good) and the Long-Term IRs of Argo Group US, Inc. (headquartered in San Antonio, TX). (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings [ratings].)

The rating actions follow the announcement that Argo Group and Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. will acquire Argo Group in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion. The sale has been approved by Argo Group's board of directors, is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

The under review with developing implications status reflects the need for AM Best to assess fully the financial and operational impacts of the acquisition on Argo Group's rating fundamentals. The ratings will remain under review pending completion of the acquisition, and until AM Best can complete its assessment of Argo Group's post-acquisition rating fundamentals.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a-" (Excellent) have been placed under review with developing implications for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.'s operating subsidiaries:

Argo Re Ltd.

Agronaut Great Central Insurance Company

Agronaut Insurance Company

Agronaut-Midwest Insurance Company

ARIS Title Insurance Corporation

Colony Insurance Company

Peleus Insurance Company

Colony Specialty Insurance Company

Rockwood Casualty Insurance Company

Somerset Casualty Insurance Company

The following indicative Long-Term IRs available under various shelf registrations have been placed under review with developing implications:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. —

-- "bbb-" (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- "bb+" (Fair) on subordinated debt

-- "bb" (Fair) on preferred stock

Argo Group US, Inc. —

-- "bbb-" (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- "bb+" (Fair) on subordinated debt

Argo Group Statutory Trust —

-- "bb" (Fair) on preferred stock

The following Long-Term IR has been placed under review with developing implications:

Argo Group US, Inc. —

-- "bbb-" (Good) on $143.75 million 6.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2042

