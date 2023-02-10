Eliana Ngugi Is Giving Busy Moms The Tools To Thrive: Creating Healthy Habits For Lasting Change

Being a mom doesn't have to mean sacrificing your health for the sake of your family. In fact, it's possible to have both, and that's exactly what Eliana Ngugi, the owner of Empoweredly Health & Fitness LLC, wants to show you. As a mom and Certified Personal trainer, Nutrition Coach, Transformation Specialist, and School Psychologist, Eliana understands the unique challenges of balancing motherhood and self-care.

Eliana speaks from personal experience. She struggled with an autoimmune disease that affected her metabolism and left her feeling like her hard work never paid off. But in early 2018, she learned the habits and tools to see real results and lose 35 pounds while also preparing for her wedding. After growing her family and welcoming her son in 2020, Eliana was able to maintain her fitness routine throughout her pregnancy and beyond, achieving her desired physique due to the healthy habits that allowed her to reach her goals yet again! Her own success and that of her clients are proof that it IS possible for busy moms to prioritize their health and see real results.

Her mission at Empoweredly Health & Fitness is to empower mamas like you to feel strong, energized, and tap into your inner strength so you can truly thrive and stop being defeated by stress or overwhelm.

Eliana’s approach focuses on holistic health which encompasses not only physical well-being but mental health as well. To help moms achieve their goals without feeling overwhelmed by everything around them, she assists them in identifying any underlying emotional or mental barriers that may be preventing them from making sustainable changes in their health.

By working through these challenges together, Eliana uses her expertise to help moms identify the root causes of their struggles, develop a positive mindset, and create tailored habits that lead to lasting change. Additionally, she provides guidance with coping mechanisms for managing stress while finding balance amidst their busy lives; both of which are essential components for maintaining overall good physical AND mental health.

Visit Eliana’s website and discover the secret to having it all as a mom: https://www.empoweredlyfit.com/.

Media Contact

Empoweredly Health & Fitness LLC

Eliana Ngugi

Tampa

FL

United States