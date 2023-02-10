“Operation Snowstorm” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Crockett County

ALAMO – An undercover joint drug operation targeting illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County has resulted in indictments and arrests. “Operation Snowstorm,” led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, spanned three months. Between July and September 2022, agents and investigators conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

On February 6th, the Crockett County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging eight individuals in connection to the investigation. Last night, in conjunction with a saturation operation by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, officers with 13 agencies worked to bring the individuals into custody. Along with TBI, the participating agencies include Homeland Security Investigations, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, Bells Police Department, Alamo Police Department, Gadsden Police Department, Friendship Police Department, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Police Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson Police Department, and Huntingdon Police Department.

At the time of this release, eight individuals, seven of whom were charged as a result of the indictments, had been taken into custody. Each was booked into the Crockett County Jail on bond ranging from $25,000 to $50,000.

Janie Besinger (DOB: 4/1/85), Bells – 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $25,000 Markettus Chapman (DOB: 1/2/79), Bells – 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000 Freddie Cole (DOB: 5/5/45), Bells: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $25,000 Dirk Crook (DOB: 7/31/74), Bells: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000 Elizabeth Myers-Anderson (DOB: 8/30/96), Bells – 2 counts – Aggravated Child Abuse; bond: $50,000 Marquita Parker (DOB: 6/17/74), Alamo: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale: bond: $25,000 Dwain Yancy (DOB: 4/18/77), Alamo: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000

Additional Arrest:

Jaquez Anderson (DOB:6/24/93), Bells: 1 count – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; bond: none

An additional 13 arrests were made by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office during the saturation. Their charges range from failure to appear to narcotics charges involving methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as firearms counts.

Besinger Chapman Cole Crook Myers-Anderson Parker Yancy Anderson