Senator Santarsiero Announces Over $328,000 in Grants for Local Fire and EMS Units

BUCKS COUNTY– Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $328,117.66 today in grants for fire companies and EMS units in the 10th district. These awards are from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner and are offered annually for a wide variety of projects relating to equipment, training, debt reduction, and more.

“It is critical that we support our fire companies and EMS workers, who keep our loved ones safe every day by putting themselves on the front lines,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “Our communities are a safer and better place as a result of these brave men and women. This funding will help ensure that they have the resources they need to continue their vital work.”

The grand awards in the 10th district are as follows:

America Hose Hook and Ladder Company- $13,580.66

Bristol Consolidated Volunteer Fire Co- $13,826.29

Bristol Township Fire District- $14,071.92

Bristol Vol CPNY Number 6- $13,580.66

Bucks County Rescue Squad- $10,000

Central Bucks Ambulance & Rescue Unit- $6,088

Chalfont Chemical Fire Engine Company No 1- $15,000

Chalfont Emergency Medical Service Inc- $10,000

Croydon Fire Co No 1- $15,000

Edgely Fire Co No 1 Inc- $15,000

Fairless Hills Volunteer Fire Co- $15,000

Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad Inc-$10,000

Levittown Fire Company Number 1- $14,808.81

Midway Volunteer Fire Co- $15,000

Morrisville Fire Company- $14,317.55

New Hope Eagle Fire Company- $15,000

Newtown American Legion Ambulance Squad Inc- $10,000

Newtown Fire Association- $15,000

Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Co- $15,000

Point Pleasant Plumsteadville EMS- $10,000

Third District Fire Company 1- $15,000

Tullytown Fire Company- $12,843.77

Upper Makefield Fire Co- $15,000

Yardley Makefield Emergency Unit- $10,000

Yardley Makefield Fire Company- $15,000

###