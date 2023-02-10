Senator Santarsiero Announces Over $328,000 in Grants for Local Fire and EMS Units

BUCKS COUNTY– Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $328,117.66 today in grants for fire companies and EMS units in the 10th district. These awards are from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner and are offered annually for a wide variety of projects relating to equipment, training, debt reduction, and more.
“It is critical that we support our fire companies and EMS workers, who keep our loved ones safe every day by putting themselves on the front lines,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “Our communities are a safer and better place as a result of these brave men and women. This funding will help ensure that they have the resources they need to continue their vital work.”
The grand awards in the 10th district are as follows:
- America Hose Hook and Ladder Company- $13,580.66
- Bristol Consolidated Volunteer Fire Co- $13,826.29
- Bristol Township Fire District- $14,071.92
- Bristol Vol CPNY Number 6- $13,580.66
- Bucks County Rescue Squad- $10,000
- Central Bucks Ambulance & Rescue Unit- $6,088
- Chalfont Chemical Fire Engine Company No 1- $15,000
- Chalfont Emergency Medical Service Inc- $10,000
- Croydon Fire Co No 1- $15,000
- Edgely Fire Co No 1 Inc- $15,000
- Fairless Hills Volunteer Fire Co- $15,000
- Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad Inc-$10,000
- Levittown Fire Company Number 1- $14,808.81
- Midway Volunteer Fire Co- $15,000
- Morrisville Fire Company- $14,317.55
- New Hope Eagle Fire Company- $15,000
- Newtown American Legion Ambulance Squad Inc- $10,000
- Newtown Fire Association- $15,000
- Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Co- $15,000
- Point Pleasant Plumsteadville EMS- $10,000
- Third District Fire Company 1- $15,000
- Tullytown Fire Company- $12,843.77
- Upper Makefield Fire Co- $15,000
- Yardley Makefield Emergency Unit- $10,000
- Yardley Makefield Fire Company- $15,000
###