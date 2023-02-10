Revolutionary New Technology Twopit transmits information even in the absence of the Internet
The technology was demonstrated to a distinguished panel and can transform human communication forever.ROME, ITALY, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With natural disasters becoming a frequent occurrence, governments, NGOs, and businesses are on the lookout for technologies that can help with relief efforts. One company that is leading the way in this regard is Twopit. They have come out with a revolutionary new offline technology that guarantees the transmission of information even where there is no internet. This ground-breaking telecommunication invention uses sine waves encoded with a base greater than a binary number system to transmit an unprecedented amount of information seamlessly.
The new system is the brainchild of Engineer Emanuele Costanzo and can establish connections in all kinds of challenging environments, such as offline, underwater, and underground. The system uses ultrasound to transmit data at speeds that are much faster than those of other technologies that rely on electromagnetic waves.
The system is poised to revolutionize the world of electronic connectivity as it comfortably beats all other existing technologies while increasing storage capacity and data transmission speed. It is expected to help people in emergencies such as avalanches and earthquakes and help with the recovery effects, including the identification of survivors.
During a presentation attended by foreign and Italian media, as well as representatives from reputable trade association Assotelecomunicazioni-Asstel, who have distinguished members such as Open Fiber, Huawei, and Vodafone on their board, Emanuele, who has previously worked for NATO, demonstrated the promise of the technology.
The captivating demonstration of the technology left those in attendance amazed. He turned off the Wi-Fi and telephone and was still able to quickly and reliably transfer the word "Twopit" from his smartphone to his computer. Other guests in the presentation included the delegates from the National Fire Brigade's national emergency telecommunications coordination, to whom he announced to donate the patented Twopit technology free of charge to be used in emergencies, such as natural disasters, to serve the community.
In addition to its use in disaster relief efforts, the Twopit system also offers applications for businesses and individuals to send and receive crucial information even when conventional online connectivity is unavailable or disrupted. This will help keep the business systems up and running and avoid downtimes that can be very costly.
Talking about the benefits for businesses, he said, “In today's complex supply chains, the ability to transmit information is essential for businesses and individuals, especially at a time when the traditional infrastructure gets decimated because of natural disasters. With our new offline technology, users can ensure that their information is transmitted securely and reliably, even in the absence of the Internet.”
The technology will also amplify the ability of devices such as the pen drive that could now store hundreds of gigabytes of digital data from previously being able to store one gigabyte. IT and telecommunications companies can use the innovative approach, which is based on sound frequencies, to transmit data effectively as well as store it.
He went on to add, “Imagine being able to communicate anywhere, anytime, and with anyone. People and companies no longer have to worry about transmitting sensitive data getting hacked by cybercriminals. We believe that our new offline technology will be a game-changer and offers users the ability to encrypt information to improve security and greater reliability against errors as well as unprecedented transmission capacity. Mobile or satellite networks will no longer be needed to enable reliable and fast data transmission. From natural disaster relief to improving data safety, the possibilities of this technology are endless."
The system is highly secure and will open a new world of opportunity, especially for providers of sensitive information, such as confidential communications and financial transactions.
About the Company
Twopit is a project born between Naples and Catania, Italy, by a completely Italian research group, which patented it. The project is the work of Engineer Emanuele Costanzo, who names the company after the sinusoid (a complicated trigonometric definition) from whose study the concept originates. It provides applications and is a leading provider of innovative solutions for businesses and individuals. The new technology uses ultrasound to transmit data between devices without the need for an Internet connection.
