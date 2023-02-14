The Ubora Leadership Institute to Host Fundraiser to end Health Disparities

The Ubora Leadership Institue Holds Fundraiser Event in Support of Their Healthcare Initiative Designed to Eliminate Health Disparities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ubora Leadership Institute is a nonprofit organization in the Atlanta metro area dedicated to providing leadership development, DEI, organizational design, and cultural compassionate care training to emerging professionals, industry, minoritized communities, and faith-based organizations. ULI will hold its inaugural fundraiser on February 19, 2023, entitled "The Rebirth of Soul" Benefit Concert. This fundraiser supports their healthcare initiative to eliminate health disparities affecting minoritized communities. Inequitable access to healthcare results in high morbidity rates and disparities in our communities resulting from healthcare organizations operating with racist roots for far too long. Their programmatic aim focuses on bridging healthcare organizations and the communities they serve through leadership training, redefining, reconstructing and reimagining healthcare delivery by addressing the organizational culture that is a product of cultural and cognitive biases shaped by systemic racism. These cultural paradigms operate in systems that lack diversity, equity, and inclusion for their healthcare employees and a lack of culturally compassionate care affecting patient populations.

This unique approach includes behavioral health therapy for healthcare workers, both clinical and administrative. ULI understands prolonged exposure to a culture that marginalizes, undervalues, and underestimates minoritized employees results in a trickle-down effect on patient populations. This produces post-traumatic disorders, affecting the mental well-being of all who operate in the system. Ubora’s innovative approach takes a holistic approach to address the problems creating health disparities and “quiet quitting” with employees. Director of Healthcare Initiatives, Dr. Robert L. Jamison, Derick Jones, CEO and founder, and the leadership development team believe cultural change must include behavioral health tools to combat the effects of prolonged exposure to systemic norms of organizational culture. Mental well-being is at the forefront of their program.

Ubora’s fundraiser event has an amazing line-up of some of the best Southern Soul artists performing. The fundraiser will feature LJ Echols, Jeter Jones and Tasha Mac, Multi-Platinum artist LaMarr "Deuce” Lubin, from the legendary group D.R.S. (Gangster Lean) and Atlanta's own Nigel Perkins and OC Soul and the Soul Patrol Band. Each of these artists supports the initiative and has become a spokesperson by lending their platforms to end health disparities. Together, we all can do something. Tickets for the Fundraiser are available on Eventbrite.