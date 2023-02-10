Former Biden Press Secretary Joins Force Family Office Webinar on Infrastructure Access and Inclusivity

Kendra Barkoff Lamy Former Press Secretary to Vice President Joe Biden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Panel discussion on inclusive wayfinding technology being deployed in cities including Washington, D.C.

Family Office Research Consulting and Events (FORCE) is honored to host Kendra Barkoff Lamy, former Press Secretary to Vice President Joe Biden, and Dr. Tom Pey, CEO of Waymap, as they discuss how advanced, precision wayfinding can make cities, universities, transportation systems, even office buildings easier to navigate and more inclusive. As someone who worked closely with the White House on the infrastructure bill during her time at the Environmental Protection Agency, Ms. Barkoff Lamy is understands the critical need for accessibility not only in new structures and systems, but also existing infrastructure.

She will be joined by Dr. Tom Pey, former chief executive of the Royal Society for Blind Children and founder and CEO of Waymap. Dr. Pey became blind later in life and has dedicated himself to helping others gain confidence and independence. In doing so he developed Waymap. It is an accessible indoor and outdoor navigation app that people can trust to get them where they need to go.

Because Waymap’s breakthrough technology was developed to have the accuracy and reliability to guide blind people, it is a huge advance on other navigation apps. Waymap works for everyone, sighted or blind, and is currently being deployed to significantly expand travel and community convenience for blind and visually impaired people in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Anyone interested in this topic is invited to join the webinar on February 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET. They can sign up via this link on the FORCE Family Office website.

About Waymap

Waymap is an accessible indoor and outdoor navigation app that is based on a breakthrough technology enabling the delivery of accurate and reliable navigation instructions without external signals such as GPS, WIFI, or cell phone data. Using just the motion sensors already on their phone, Waymap can guide people anywhere they need to be. Because Waymap’s breakthrough technology was developed to have the accuracy and reliability to guide blind people, it is a huge advance on other navigation apps.

About FORCE Family Office

Family Office Research Consulting & Events (FORCE) is the largest network of family offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2022 alone, we hosted more than 160 events and are on pace to exceed that in 2023 and beyond. Our team is dedicated to helping family offices connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy.