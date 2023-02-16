Submit Release
New book published on World Speech Day

Cover of a new book sharing the highlights of World Speech Day: A New Harmony

In this book, Reed Markham has gathered together a sample of quotations from speeches, made in many nations at World Speech Day 2022. This book shows that everyone has ideas worth sharing.”
— Simon Gibson, Founder, World Speech Day
DELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, thousands of people across the globe make speeches on World Speech Day. They are the unexpected voices, celebrating the simple power of speech to spread ideas and hold communities, and indeed cultures, together.

This is an annual event celebrating freedom of speech and is held on March 15th of each year. Simon Gibson, one of Europe's leading speech writers founded the day in 2015 at the Athens Democracy Forum. In this book is a sample of quotations from speeches, made in many nations at WSD 2022. The theme of WSD 2022 was A New Harmony. This book captures the remarkable range and depth of the speeches made for this global event.

Reed Markham
Daytona State College
+1 386-785-2035
reed_markham@worldspeechday.com
