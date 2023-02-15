Health Extension® Introduces Digestive Support Can Food for Dogs
Holistic Health Extension®, a natural and holistic pet care company is introducing Digestive Support canned dog foods.
We’re proud to introduce these mouthwatering meat-based recipes made with real meat as the #1 ingredient for dogs with sensitive tummies.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third generation, family owned Health Extension® Pet Care is proud to introduce Digestive Support canned foods for dogs with sensitive digestive systems. Real meat proteins are the first ingredient in these mouthwatering recipes. Digestive Support is grain free with superfoods like sweet potato, carrots, pumpkin, ginger powder, turmeric powder, and coconut oil, specially formulated for dogs with sensitive tummies and the increased moisture adds the essential hydration that is extremely important for healthy digestion. These recipes have essential vitamins and minerals including added probiotics for easy digesting and they do not contain any soy, wheat, corn, fillers of any sort, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Digestive Support is complete and balanced nutrition in three delicious flavors. Beef & Carrot Entrée in Gravy, Chicken & Pumpkin Entrée in Gravy, and Turkey & Sweet Potato Entrée in Gravy, or try them all with in the Variety Pack.
— Brad Gruber - President
To learn more or to purchase Holistic Health Extension® Pet Care products, please visit: www.HealthExtension.com.
About Health Extension
Family-owned and operated for 60 years, Health Extension® is a holistic and natural pet care company. Keeping in line with their core values to put pets first they make foods, treats, vitamins and supplements, toys and more that pet parents can feel great about. All Health Extension® recipes are made with the finest ingredients to keep pets healthy and happy. Recently being recognized by industry leaders like Industry All-Star Recognition from Pet Business magazine, an Editors' Choice Award from Pet Product News, and a Graphic Design USA American Package Design Award. They are also a proud member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition and working towards sustainable business solutions.
