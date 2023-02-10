Ministers’ statement on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

CANADA, February 10 - Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills; Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation; and Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following joint statement in celebration of International Day of Women and Girls in Science:

“Tomorrow is International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a fantastic opportunity to celebrate how far women have come in the field, and to encourage even more women and girls to pursue a career in the world of opportunities we’re seeing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The pandemic has shown us how important a career in science can be, and the impacts it can have on people around the world. Women in science have been on the forefront of the fight against the most pressing issues of our time, from creating vaccines to addressing climate change.

“We are so fortunate in B.C. to have a number of world-class post-secondary institutions dedicated to reaching the next scientific frontier. These institutions are focused on creating a sustainable, inclusive future for all British Columbians and finding innovative solutions for problems people face all around the world.

“That’s why our government invested more than $34 million toward research at post-secondary institutions this fall and winter through the BC Knowledge Development Fund, with more to come. These investments have supported projects like genomic and metabolic solutions for B.C. agriculture at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and studies on decentralizing patient care and working toward developing early-stage risk assessment of non-communicable diseases at UBC.

“The sky is the limit when it comes to a career in science, and we know that a more diverse workforce that includes more women will only benefit innovation. Future leaders in the sciences can help reduce the impacts of climate change, cure deadly diseases and ensure food security. Our Future Ready plan is focused on accessible, affordable and relevant education to help people pursue in-demand careers and good-paying jobs.

“Please join us in celebrating their achievements and supporting more women, girls and non-binary people in pursuing a career in the sciences to help us build a more inclusive, sustainable economy in B.C.”