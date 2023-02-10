Public engagement launched on thinhorn sheep stewardship

CANADA, February 10 - British Columbians are invited to provide feedback about how to best manage thinhorn sheep habitat in the province.

The Ministry of Forests is releasing a draft thinhorn sheep stewardship framework that summarizes the best available information to provide managers and decision-makers broad advice for thinhorn sheep stewardship at the provincial, territorial, regional and local levels.

The Stewardship Framework for Thinhorn Sheep (Ovis dalli) in British Columbia is posted on the Engage BC website: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/thinhorn-sheep

People have until 4 p.m. on March 27, 2023, to provide detailed comments and submissions.

Although thinhorn sheep populations in B.C. have been considered stable to date, increasing impacts from climate change, such as wildfires, atmospheric rivers and heat domes, have put demands on both the wild sheep and the resources located in their habitats.

The framework updates research on thinhorn sheep distribution and abundance, provides information on the species, identifies knowledge gaps, and offers strategies to assist with a broader understanding and the future development of regional management plans.

In keeping with government’s commitment toward reconciliation, the framework has been developed collaboratively with First Nations that have a historic and cultural connection to thinhorn sheep. Engagement was initiated with 31 First Nation communities, with eight of these communities collaborating on the draft of the framework.

The population of thinhorn sheep in British Columbia includes two subspecies: Stone’s sheep (Ovis dalli stonei) and Dall’s sheep (Ovis dalli dalli) and has been added to the blue list in B.C., which indicates they are a special species of concern.

Learn More:

Thinhorn sheep in B.C.: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/plants-animals-ecosystems/wildlife/wildlife-conservation/wild-sheep-and-mountain-goat/thinhorn-sheep?keyword=2022+al&keyword=resources

Learn more about how species and ecosystems are ranked in British Columbia: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/plants-animals-ecosystems/conservation-data-centre/explore-cdc-data/red-blue-yellow-lists

Read the draft framework: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/app/uploads/sites/121/2023/02/Stewardship-Framework-for-Thinhorn-Sheep-v-22-draft-Jan2023.pdf