"Killer Mystery Games, LLC" officially launching murder mystery subscription box service

A new kind of Murder Mystery game, that makes one feel like they're in the middle of the action!

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Killer Mystery Games, LLC will launch its new murder mystery subscription box service on 4/21/23 in a special “midnight release” at exactly 12:00 AM that day. This exciting murder mystery subscription game introduces players to a murder mystery story, with various suspects, characters/backstories, and actions taking place.

Killer Mystery boxes, better known as “episodes” provide hours of fun as players read through scenes that include story cards and multiple types of clues as they work to solve the mystery.

Currently, Killer Mystery games are available in subscription format. New players automatically start with the first episode of the current season, choosing either a month-to-month plan or a pre-pay “season pass” plan at a discount. Each season is five episodes of a continuous story (five consecutive months of one new episode per month.) Once the five-month cycle is completed, players start a new season. In the near future, Killer Mystery will also feature stand-alone games that can be purchased without a subscription.

“Killer Mystery fills a void in the current landscape of murder mystery games, which is a bona fide story that is given to the player up front,” said Jason Dusenberry, Founder of Killer Mystery Games, LLC. ”When I created the company, I put myself in the player's shoes to give them a more immersive experience of a story so intriguing that they feel as if they are a part of it.”

Killer Mystery was established in 2021, developed in 2022, and launched in 2023 by founder, Jason Dusenberry. Killer Mystery episodes feature scenes with a story card, research card, printed clues, and a physical clue. Players are also directed to the website at certain points for additional clues that include pictures, documents, and videos that are utilized to solve the mystery.

The '80s Were Killer Promo Video