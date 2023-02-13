DFI Unveils New Diamon-Fusion® Coating for Keeping Solar Panels Clean to Produce More Energy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The urge to maximize sustainable energy production has rocketed as scientists continue to remind us of the worsening climate crisis. Particularly because previous environmental leaps made during the pandemic when humans were causing less damage to the environment have now been reversed. Therefore, the idea that we're doing everything possible to create greener solutions, is actually false. A simple, unaddressed problem is hampering our efforts.
Solar panels are a high producing renewable energy source used frequently by energy companies. This method is highly successful, but can always be improved.
Solar panels are a more accessible option for residential dwellers wanting to be more energy efficient. Therefore, they're much more abundant than turbines. Their sleek and reflective design adds a charming element to any home or business, but why is it important to keep solar panels clean?
This question is rarely asked by average solar panel owners because people who are familiar with them don't have a complete understanding of what makes them work efficiently.
Commonly, these panels are made of an aluminum frame, tempered glass, protective films, silicon solar cells, and a few other items. The sheet of tempered glass is directly on top of the panel. This is why they have a reflective surface. However, due to their inconvenient placement around homes and businesses, panels aren't cleaned often or at all, which means they become dirty from outside elements and wear.
This is now becoming important because a year-long study measuring how protective coating affects energy production revealed uncoated solar panels produced less energy versus protected ones.
This study was conducted by a major international energy company using Diamon-Fusion® nano coatings from Diamon-Fusion International (DFI). The coatings in the study were applied by hand in the field on a large solar farm. The results showed an extra 2-3% of energy produced once the panel's surface was properly treated with the coating. This process can also be done through DFI's machinery that coats silica-based surfaces by releasing vapor. Their machines require virtually no employee labor to treat surfaces.
Energy production is increased because when Diamon-Fusion is applied to any silica-based material, in this case glass, the coating creates a web-like coverage in the naturally present microscopic peaks and valleys found in glass. The coating then forms a covalent bond that shares the electrons with the glass and becomes part of it. This bond is 10 times stronger than competitor non-covalent products and instantaneously bonds after application.
Key benefits from the application of Diamon-Fusion include improved longevity, protection against weather elements (rain, snow, sleet, and other debris), less frequent cleaning needs, less water usage, and no need for chemical cleaners.
The 2-3% increase in energy production from the coated panels sounds like a small number, but for companies billing $1 billion monthly to their energy customers, would account for an extra $20-30 million a month in energy produced. It would be extremely lucrative for energy companies to conduct more testing surrounding treating panel surfaces with things like Diamon-Fusion coating because it's UV-resistant, which means that the coating won't break down from sunlight.
It also makes solar panels water and oil repellent, stain and scratch resistant, and adds 20% more shine. Regardless of whether DFI's patented products become used worldwide by energy companies, this method of protecting our renewable energy creators is essential if we want to make a lasting impact on the environment.
DFI CEO Adam Zax added:
"Energy companies in California were recently sending their customers a list of 10 things they should do to save energy and help them with power outages, and the first thing on their list was to keep their solar panels clean. That made me think our product could help keep solar panels clean because they're glass and that's something we're great at providing services for. So as an organization, we wanted to help make something that benefits the world because we don't make the products you buy, we make the products you own work better. If that involves creating more energy, we're talking about billions and billions of dollars that we can produce."
About Diamon-Fusion International (DFI)
Diamon-Fusion International is a leading protective glass coating provider offering easy-to-clean coatings, automated machinery, and restoration products for silica-based products. Their products save cleaning time, protect against damage, and lengthen the life of glass products. DFI is represented in over 35 countries and is headquartered in Irvine, California, United States. DFI's products are in high demand due to their reliability and innovation.
Matthew Peters
Diamon-Fusion® Solar Panel Treated Vs. Untreated