Earth Illuminated Announces Grand Opening in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earth Illuminated Announces Grand Opening in OrlandoWe are excited to announce Earth Illuminated will be having a Grand Opening on March 3rd,2023. At Earth Illuminated you will escape reality, and discover creation in a whole new light.About Earth IlluminatedEarth Illuminated, presented by award-winning production team “ Blazen Illuminations ” takes youon a journey to discover creation in a whole new light. Through the use of technology, we inviteyou to find yourself once again, to connect with the Earth through groundbreaking immersiveatmospheres, and discover the human element that brings us together.With over 40+ scenes Earth Illuminated is considered to be one of the best photo locations inOrlando,FL. Each scene in Earth Illuminated features vibrant theatrical lighting and immersivesound design, projection, special effects, and more.The creative team behind this attraction, Blazen Illuminations, wants to inspire peace throughnature. “Our hope is that guests feel closer to the natural world when they leave.” Said BlazenIllumination’s Co-Owner Heidi Webb. “We want to shift your focus from the chaos outside to thepeace that comes from nature itself.”Earth Illuminated' will be located at the Pointe Orlando on the second floor by the OrlandoImprov Comedy Theatre and Restaurant. Earth Illuminated will be celebrating their grandopening on March 3rd, 2023. Visit EarthIlluminated.com to buy tickets, view hours, and receiveupdates. Earth Illuminated Press Release Assets available.

