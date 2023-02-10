Earth Illuminated Announces Grand Opening in Orlando
Earth Illuminated will be having a Grand Opening on March 3rd, 2023. At Earth Illuminated you will escape reality, and discover creation in a whole new light.
“We want to shift your focus from the chaos outside to the peace that comes from nature itself." Said Blazen Illumination’s Co-Owner Heidi Webb.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Illuminated Announces Grand Opening in Orlando
— Co-Owner Heidi Webb
We are excited to announce Earth Illuminated will be having a Grand Opening on March 3rd,
2023. At Earth Illuminated you will escape reality, and discover creation in a whole new light.
About Earth Illuminated
Earth Illuminated, presented by award-winning production team “Blazen Illuminations” takes you
on a journey to discover creation in a whole new light. Through the use of technology, we invite
you to find yourself once again, to connect with the Earth through groundbreaking immersive
atmospheres, and discover the human element that brings us together.
With over 40+ scenes Earth Illuminated is considered to be one of the best photo locations in
Orlando,FL. Each scene in Earth Illuminated features vibrant theatrical lighting and immersive
sound design, projection, special effects, and more.
The creative team behind this attraction, Blazen Illuminations, wants to inspire peace through
nature. “Our hope is that guests feel closer to the natural world when they leave.” Said Blazen
Illumination’s Co-Owner Heidi Webb. “We want to shift your focus from the chaos outside to the
peace that comes from nature itself.”
Earth Illuminated' will be located at the Pointe Orlando on the second floor by the Orlando
Improv Comedy Theatre and Restaurant. Earth Illuminated will be celebrating their grand
opening on March 3rd, 2023. Visit EarthIlluminated.com to buy tickets, view hours, and receive
updates.
Earth Illuminated Press Release Assets available.
Samantha Kendall
Blazen Illuminations
+1 800-980-4155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Earth Illuminated Coming Soon to Orlando