AtomRays Media Production, Founded by Tariq Mohamed Awad, Offers Photo and Video Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- AtomRays Media Production, founded by a young entrepreneur Tariq Mohamed Awad, is a media production and advertising company in UAE helping businesses survive and expand & generate leads in these bad economic circumstances.
AtomRyas Media Production, founded by Tariq Mohamed Awad, offers photo and video solutions. The production house specializes in creating high-end videos and photographs for a wide range of clients. The company does marketing and PR campaigns for its clients, focusing on any product or service they need to sell, but not only by “call of action” advertisements; instead, they make bigger scale plans.
In addition, the company focuses on turnkey and cost-effective visual solutions in the quickly competitive business world. The company aims to provide the best visual content, whether it's a photograph, video, or anything that the individuals might be watching on screen and ready to repeat again and again before satisfying their clients.
Furthermore, AtomRays offers a variety of services, including Photography, Videography, Construction Photography, Arial and Land Photography of all kinds, Social Media Account Management, Fashion Photography, Food & Drink Photography, 2D & 3D Animation, Infographics, and much more.
About the Founder of AtomRays Media Production - Tariq Mohamed Awad:
Tariq Mohamed Awad is a successful entrepreneur who made a name for himself in the media industry at the age of 24 years and started a business in UAE, and benefited from the UAE government's support for local businesses. After graduating from Abu Dhabi University in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in business administration, he decided to pursue his passion for videography and photography. He quickly established himself as a talented videographer and photographer, working on a wide range of projects for a variety of clients.
With his keen eye for detail and ability to tell compelling stories through his work, Tariq has become a sought-after professional in the industry. He has worked on a number of high-profile projects, including producing videos for Abu Dhabi government authorities and private companies such as the Abu Dhabi Police, Crown Prince Court, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and several major local and international companies.
As a successful entrepreneur, he is the founder of two companies, AtomRays - a media production house as well as Fikra Productions. Fikra Productions is also in the media field but specializes in patriot initiatives and general non-profit initiatives that serve society. Tariq intends to brand Emirati worldwide, so his next move will be opening branches in Egypt and Saudi Arabia and hopefully more in the future.
Tariq's dedication and hard work have paid off, and he continues to grow in the local market now and expand his client base. He is emerging as a true inspiration to young entrepreneurs everywhere, and his drive and passion for his work will take him to even greater heights in the future.
