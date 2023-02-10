DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond J Properties announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for Dogwood Lake on February 25th, 2023. Dogwood Lake is an 1100-acre development located just 90 minutes from Dallas in Palestine, TX.

This community features 2-to-200-acre properties with prices starting at $59,900. Properties feature rolling pasture, mature hardwoods, ponds, and panoramic views, gated neighborhoods, waterfront properties or unrestricted properties. The community features a large private fishing lake, paved roads, utilities, event pavilion and fishing pier.

Dogwood Lake is located in the town of Palestine, TX offering convenient access to local shopping, dining, schools, hospitals and community amenities.

Visit www.dogwoodlaketx.com to learn more and schedule your priority appointment.

Appointments are required for the February 25th Land Sale Event. Call 833-499-1424 today to schedule your appointment.

About Diamond J Properties

Diamond J Properties specializes in creating communities in Texas. With over 80 years of combined experience in real estate acquisition, development, marketing and sales, our team knows what it takes to create communities where people will be proud to call home. We make it easy to build your dream home in Texas by putting in the necessary infrastructure including paving roads, electricity, water, permitting, wildlife exemptions etc.

Learn more about Diamond J Properties: https://www.diamondjproperties.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-j-properties-announces-grand-opening-land-sale-event-for-dogwood-lake-on-february-25-2023-301744330.html

SOURCE Diamond J Properties