Direct Home Services Opens New Location in Naples, FL

Direct Home Services, a family-owned HVAC company, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Naples, Florida. Opened on 1st January 2023, this new office will provide air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance services in Naples, Marco Island, Estero, Fort Myers, and Bonita Springs. In addition, the company has been installing heating and cooling systems in Connecticut's residential properties for almost ten years, earning a reputation for professionalism, expertise, and best prices. The expansion is a response to the high demand for these services in the Naples area.

Direct Home Services is a local family-owned business established in 2014. The company prides itself on offering the best value for its customers - providing superior service at competitive prices. They have a heating and cooling team with over 40+ years of combined experience in HVAC systems. The company specializes in AC installation, repair and maintenance, heating installation, repair and maintenance, boilers, water heaters, and more. The grand opening of this new location is an excellent opportunity for Naples area homeowners to take advantage of Direct Home Services' exceptional AC services.

With the AC installation service, the team will help Naples homeowners choose appropriate systems for their needs and have them running in the shortest time possible. The AC repair services will ensure residents restore their cooling systems before the summer heat sets in. Residents can keep their cooling systems running and extend their lifespan with AC maintenance services. With the company's unmatched capabilities and industry-leading resources, the team is prepared to handle any repair or maintenance needs. They also offer transparent pricing so customers know exactly what they’re getting and have peace of mind before committing to anything.

Its reputation as the most reliable HVAC company in Connecticut has been built on its commitment to offering quality customer service, expertise in the field, and transparent pricing. Their A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on reviews like HomeAdvisor and Angi also attest to their reliability. Direct Home Services is among the few HVAC companies in Connecticut that provide the best service at the best price. They're also available 24 hours, seven days a week, to handle all HVAC needs. With the opening of its new branch in Naples, Florida, the company will be able to bring the same high standards of service and quality to more residents.

According to the Direct Home Services website, "We started as a small, family-owned HVAC company, and while we’ve grown considerably, we’ve retained our personalized attention to our customers." As a result, Naples residents can now access the company's expertise and resources, all customized to their specific needs.

Direct Home Services can be reached through their website's contact us page at https://directcanhelp.com/. Homeowners can leave a message describing their cooling needs. They can also call Direct Home Services directly. The company encourages homeowners to reach out for free estimates or to learn about cost-effective air conditioning solutions.

Direct Home Services is located in Naples, Florida, 34120, and can be reached at (239) 422-6380.

Company Name: Direct Home Services

Contact Person: WILLIAM C LADAS

Email: Send Email

Phone: (239) 422-6380

City: Naples

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: directcanhelp.com



