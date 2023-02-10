KAY JEWELERS TO CREATE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME RINGS OF EXCELLENCE FOR ENSHRINEES ELECTED POSTHUMOUSLY

RINGS WILL BE GIVEN RETROACTIVELY FOR ENSHRINEES WHO MEET CRITERIA OF NEW POLICY

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and KAY Jewelers announced that KAY will provide a Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence to all enshrinees moving forward, including those elected posthumously.

The Hall of Fame recently shared it would be revising its policy regarding the presentation of a Ring of Excellence to enshrinees elected posthumously. Previously, the Hall issued a ring – one of three iconic symbols of membership in the sport of pro football's most exclusive club – only to individuals alive at the time of enshrinement with their class.

Under the new policy, those members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame elected posthumously receiving a ring are those who are survived by a spouse, an adult child or a parent. Instances where a court decree designates another family member as the legal representative of the deceased enshrinee also will be considered.

The announcement took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's annual Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Luncheon in Phoenix.

"True to our purpose of Inspiring Love, KAY celebrates each of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees and the love they've inspired in the game and the impact they've made on the lives of those around them," said Jamie Singleton, Group President and Chief Consumer Officer, Signet Jewelers. "We are proud to share the KAY Jewelers' Ring of Excellence with their loved ones to honor their legacy."

"The Hall of Fame thanks our great partners at KAY Jewelers for expanding the ring presentations to all Enshrinees in the Class of 2023 and beyond, while also delivering these special symbols of excellence to several Enshrinees from past classes," said Hall President Jim Porter. "This welcomes all electees fully into the Hall of Fame Family with a ring, Bronzed Bust and Gold Jacket."

The first recipient of a Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence under the revised policy was CLIFF BRANCH, a Raiders legend and member of the Class of 2022 who passed away in 2019. His sister, Elaine Anderson, accepted his ring during a special halftime ceremony Sunday, Dec. 4, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Several other players, coaches and contributors who were deceased at the time of the election will receive rings. The Hall of Fame will announce that list once it finalizes the new policy.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME RING OF EXCELLENCE

The spectacular Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It is much more than a beautiful piece of jewelry, however. Intricate details on the ring reflect the special significance of enshrinement.

The outer diamonds create a "stadium" effect surrounding the football-shaped diamond center.

The vibrant blue gemstone was selected both for appearance and meaning, as blue is often associated with confidence, power and integrity – all traits of these incredible, legendary football icons.

Each Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is customized to reflect the Enshrinees unique career. A likeness of their Bronzed Bust, along with their position and years in the NFL, appear on one side, while their last name, the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and year of enshrinement are included on the other.

Additionally, a special arbormark (or engraving) appears on the inside of the ring which is his Enshrinee's number.

Rings of Excellence are presented at an Enshrinee's former home stadium during a ceremony at an NFL regular-season game. During Enshrinement Week in Canton in the summer, enshrinees receive the two other iconic symbols of election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, their Bronzed Bust and their Gold Jacket by Haggar.

CONTACTS:

Rich Desrosiers, Chief Communications & Content Officer

Rich.Desrosiers@ProFootballHOF.com; 330-588-3622

Rachel Gutting, Senior Director of Communications & Key Initiatives

Rachel.Gutting@ProFootballHOF.com; 330-588-3671

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store , for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach opened in South Carolina in 2021, giving fans another opportunity to experience "The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." For more information, go to HOFMyrtleBeach.com .

Construction on Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

About KAY Jewelers

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.KAY.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kay-jewelers-to-create-pro-football-hall-of-fame-rings-of-excellence-for-enshrinees-elected-posthumously-301743480.html

SOURCE Kay Jewelers