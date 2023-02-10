Swedish startup revolutionize copywriting with AI
Marve writes unique, engaging, and high-quality copy or content: from long-form blog posts or landing pages to digital ads in seconds.MALMö, SWEDEN, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI has been on the rise in recent months, and it looks like it will only continue to grow in 2023. SinCode AI recognized this trend early and created a platform that helps businesses and individuals generate copywriting & content faster and more efficiently by automating writing.
We have all heard about ChatGPT. They have improved ChatGPT with their own version: MarveChat! The improved version includes all the good things about ChatGPT, as well as new features like real-time Google data, ensuring the answers are accurate with the sources provided. Ask Marve for today's stock price, and Marve will write it. On top of this, it is less restricted, allowing users to ask it almost anything without limitation.
This groundbreaking technology has already made waves in the copywriting world and is set to revolutionize users' approach to writing in the next few years. With SinCode AI's platform, copywriters create more engaging content faster than ever before. This could be a game changer for businesses looking to maximize their online presence while minimizing their overhead costs.
We have all gotten stuck when writing an email, thinking it won't be well received. With SinCode AI, users have Marve rewrite the email more professionally, thus building trust with the recipient. SinCode AI has over 60 AI-powered tools, making users' weekdays less stressful.
Founded by Jack Österberg and Hugo Rosensköld Stengert, with executive experience in no code development, the two saw an opportunity to develop a copy & image generator and quickly set to work. SinCode AI writes in 26+ languages including English, Swedish, Spanish, and Japanese. Use AI to create SEO-optimized and plagiarism-free content and boost blog articles, product descriptions, art, Google Ads, LinkedIn posts, Twitter tweets essays, and much more.
“We have combined the best tools for businesses into an intuitive and user-friendly platform, powered by Open AI’s most advanced model. It’s easy to get started; choose a tool, enter some keywords, and let the AI do its magic.”
Features:
60+ AI tools
Marve Chat (AI chat assistant)
Image Generator
Content Editing
The possibilities are truly endless with this revolutionary technology. From creating marketing emails to product reviews or blog posts, SinCode AI has you covered! The founders invite you to try out this cutting-edge technology and experience the power of AI-driven conversation.
“AI will not take your job, the one who uses AI will.”
Jack Österberg
SinCOde AB
hello@sincode.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube
Facebook