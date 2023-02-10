The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America Adopts the Consensus Statement on Obesity

“We add our voice to the call for others... to join this effort by formally adopting the consensus statement and publicly acknowledging obesity as a disease.”

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America ( WLSFA ), the leading voice of the weight loss surgery patient in the USA, today announced that it has formally adopted the recently announced Consensus Statement on Obesity, and publicly acknowledges obesity as a disease.The Consensus Statement reads as follows:“Obesity is a highly prevalent chronic disease characterized by excessive fat accumulation or distribution that presents a risk to health and requires life-long care. Virtually every system in the body is affected by obesity. Major chronic diseases associated with obesity include diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.The body mass index (weight in kilograms/height in meters 2) (BMI) is used to screen for obesity but it does not displace clinical judgment. BMI is not a measure of body fat. Social determinants, race, ethnicity, and age may modify the risk associated with a given BMI.Bias and stigmatization directed at people with obesity contribute to poor health and impaired treatment.Every person with obesity should have access to evidence-based treatment.”The six U.S. organizations that collaborated to develop the Consensus Statement are Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (the Academy), American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), The Obesity Society, (TOS), Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), and the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance.“The WLSFA is proud to join with the original six organizations, each dedicated to the prevention and treatment of obesity, in adopting this Statement,” said WLSFA President, Laura Van Tuyl. “We add our voice to the call for other healthcare organizations, medical institutions, practitioners, and advocates to join this effort by formally adopting the consensus statement and publicly acknowledging obesity as a disease.”For more details go to https://www.wlsfa.org/ MORE ON THE WLSFA: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 charity that funds grants for weight loss surgery for patients medically referred to weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford to pay for the procedure nor have insurance to cover the costs. The WLSFA raises money through corporate and individual donations, by hosting fundraising events, and by bringing together like-minded WLS patients to pay it forward and help others get the medical treatments they need to escape lives connected to morbid obesity.We are Saving Lives, One Grant at A TimeNOTE: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America has earned the Guide Stars Platinum Seal of Transparency. The WLSFA board is a 100% Volunteer Organization with no paid executives or staff, and all are weight loss surgery patients, paying it forward since 2010.