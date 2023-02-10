Songwriter Gail Taylor set to release new EP & title single 'Bow Down to Rock n’ Roll' under moniker 'Gail T as Charged'
Canadian songwriter & keynote speaker Gail Taylor will release new EP, 'Bow Down to Rock n’ Roll' under the artist moniker ‘Gail T as Charged' on 3/10/23
The title track and single ‘Bow Down to Rock n’ Roll’ is a tribute to the rock n’ roll greats I grew up listening to that in turn inspired me to become a songwriter and musician myself.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gail Taylor, a Canadian songwriter, keynote speaker and mental health advocate is excited to announce the release of her new EP, 'Bow Down to Rock n’ Roll' under the artist moniker ‘Gail T as Charged.’
Gail began her musical journey in her mid 60’s after pursuing a lifelong career in finance. Each song she introduces to the world carries an important message derived from her personal life experiences. She creates to inspire and motivate others and uses the songs with accompanying lyric videos in her keynote speaking engagements.
The foundation of Gail’s musical message is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Her stories and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves and this project is no different.
The single, 'Bow Down to Rock n’ Roll' opens with driving piano and electric guitar, a sound that elicits a feeling of early rock n’ roll nostalgia. As featured vocalist Jayla Kirkey begins to sing, we learn all about the influence rock music has had on Gail’s life, “to witness the genius of master creators, we crank the bass on the front room faders. Love that music rock n’ roll, rhyme and rhythm in your soul!”
“The title track and single ‘Bow Down to Rock n’ Roll’ is a tribute to the rock n’ roll greats I grew up listening to that in turn inspired me to become a songwriter and musician myself.” The single will be released on February 17th with the full EP to follow on March 10th.
With other songs like her first single off the EP 'Let Your Freak Flag Fly,' released on 12/9/22, reminiscent of an 80's rock anthem or One and Only, a lullaby dedication to her husband and partner of 33 years, Taylor has a style that spans genres while staying true to her uplifting, rock n' roll roots.
The project was recorded with The Beaird Music Group at their studio in Nashville, TN and co-produced by Gail Taylor and Mallory Trunnell. This project was the first time Gail is credited as one of the two keys players on her recordings.
