Nominations Open for the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that nominations for new members to the New York Dairy Promotion Order (DPO) Advisory Board are currently being accepted. Members would serve a three-year term starting on May 1, 2023. The Advisory Board assists the Commissioner in the administration of the DPO and makes recommendations on dairy marketing promotion, education, and research programs. All nominations must be received no later than Friday, February 24, 2023.

Any individual producer who markets milk in New York may be nominated for membership on the Advisory Board. Nominations can only be made by individual New York milk producers. They must be signed by the nominating individual and submitted in writing along with the nomination form, found at the bottom of this page. Cooperatives and other farm organizations are not authorized to nominate individual producers to the Advisory Board but may endorse producers who are nominated.

Each nomination should include the name and address of the producer who is being nominated, their cooperative or other organizational affiliation, and other pertinent information about the producer such as herd size, market, participation in farm organizations or programs, and experience in marketing activities. Completed nomination forms will be used to evaluate the nominee’s qualifications.

Nominations are due to the Department Friday, February 24, 2023. Requests for forms and completed nominations can be addressed to:

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

Division of Milk Control and Dairy Services

Attn: Heather Torino

10B Airline Drive

Albany, NY 12235

[email protected]

For more information on the DPO Advisory Board nomination process, please email [email protected] or call (518) 457-0172.

The DPO Advisory Board advises the Commissioner on the disposition of approximately $15 million a year in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. The Board also makes recommendations on promotion and nutrition education programs, and various dairy product and research projects. The Advisory Board consists of ten New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner who serve a three-year term. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers. Board members do not receive a salary but are entitled to reimbursement of actual expenses. Board members must be free of any known conflicts before accepting the appointment.

New York State has approximately 3,500 dairy farms that produce nearly 15 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the State’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the State’s economy by generating nearly half of the State’s total agricultural receipts, and providing some of the highest economic multipliers in the State.

