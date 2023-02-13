Newly turned black conservatives create poker sized playing cards featuring Biden’s political blunders
Black Conservative Entrepreneurs create a playing card company featuring some of Biden’s greatest gaffes.SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About six months ago, 2 black entrepreneurs and family members decided to take an honest look at the world around them with the current political climate and their frame of mind moving forward. “We realized and admitted to ourselves that we’ve been led down the wrong political path, and the lack of change in our neighborhood directly reflects that”, says Archie L. Wayne III, local entrepreneur and co-creator of Biden’s Blunders Playing Cards. Minus the Big and Little Joker, each one of their playing cards features one of our President’s blunders and/or mistakes that he has made so far while in office. “This project was fun to do because it was honest as well as a culmination of how so many of us feel. We once joked to ourselves that Biden has made so many mistakes and mishaps that we could make an entire deck of cards… and the idea went from there.”
With a fresh new perspective and an eagerness to learn more of the truth, you can expect to see Biden’s Blunders Playing Cards at your next conservative conventions and rallies. Make Biden’s Blunders Playing Cards your perfect novelty gift for friends, family, or that co-worker we all know.
Check out our latest interview with Jamie Allman on 104.9 The Patriot conservative radio. https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1248-allman-in-the-morning-92128776/episode/hour-4-more-with-archie-wayne-iii-107125780/
Visit www.BidensBlundersPlayingCards.com and order your deck today!
Archie Wayne III
Archie Wayne Enterprises llc
+1 314-203-6286
Archiewayneenterprises@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other