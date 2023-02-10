Dr. Joyce Kahng Reveals Fully Remodeled Dental Office

The redesigned Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio Provides Patients With a Unique Dental Experience

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Feb 10, 2023 - Dr. Joyce Kahng is excited to announce her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, has undergone a complete interior remodel. The space has been transformed to fit her personal mission of making going to the dentist a comfortable experience.

Prior to the remodel in 2023, the space was decorated similar to most dental offices: lots of white furniture and muted colors. Dr. Kahng wanted to add more personality to the office by accenting the rooms with small pops of color and warm tones that made it more welcoming. The wall between the waiting room and the reception desk was knocked down and expanded into a high archway to open up the space. The floor-to-ceiling windows brighten the waiting room and the view of the outside greenery adds a soothing factor.

Dr. Kahng took an unconventional approach and strayed from hiring a dental designer. She worked with Laura Brophy Interiors, a company that specializes in residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With Laura Brophy, she was able to completely redesign every room while still taking into account all of the dental equipment and the importance of work efficiency.

Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio has been at this location for over 70 years. Throughout the years, only minor design changes were made such as removing the carpet and replacing it with wood flooring. Determined to share her established, personal approach to dentistry, Dr. Kahng decided to go through with a complete remodel to physically embody her vision of creating a unique and extremely personal dental experience for patients.

According to a survey conducted by DentaVox, approximately 60 percent of people feel some level of anxiety about going to the dentist. This anxiety stems from the intimidating environment of traditional medical facilities. The waiting areas are typically minimalistically decorated and the patient rooms are always crowded with unfamiliar dental devices, which is why Dr. Kahng was not afraid to go against the norm if it meant making her patients feel more secure about seeking dental work. There are only two dental chairs in the office, which means every patient is tenaciously attended.

“Building a trusting relationship with my patients is a top priority and I truly believe a comfortable space makes all the difference,” says Dr. Joyce Kahng, founder of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio.

Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient’s smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state of the art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she is able to provide a more comfortable syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.

