Global Holistic Web Protection Platform Analysis Report 2023: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services Bodes Well for the Burgeoning HWPP Sector
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Holistic Web Protection Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sophistication of cyberattacks on web applications and business-critical infrastructure is increasing with the rise in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, new common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), and zero-day vulnerabilities (e.g., log4j and spring4shell).
The growth of credential stuffing attacks from sophisticated botnets is driving organizations to strengthen their security posture to protect web assets and related data with DDoS protection, web application firewall (WAF), bot risk management (BRM), and API protection.
The accelerated transformation of business practices and a substantial rise in Internet traffic, coupled with the expanding attack surface in the world wide web, will drive holistic web protection platform (HWPP) growth. The demand surge for digital experiences forces organizations to modernize their application and infrastructure environment for business agility and the ability to adapt to fast-changing circumstances.
Organizations are increasingly hosting their applications in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment as part of their cloud migration journey, catalyzing the deployment of HWPP with DDoS mitigation, WAF, and API protection.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Holistic Web Protection Platform (HWPP) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HWPP
- Market Definition
- Key HWPP Components and Capabilities
- Scope of Analysis
- Customer Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Percent Consumption Forecast by Feature
- Consumption Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Vertical
- Percent Revenue Share by Enterprise Horizontals
- Revenue Share
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals
- Revenue Share by Vendor
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals
- Revenue Share by Vendor
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals
- Revenue Share by Vendor
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: LATAM
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals
- Revenue Share by Vendor
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for DevSecOps Integration
- Growth Opportunity 2: Greater Need for Broader Platform Integration
- Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services
8. Insights for CISOs
- HWPP Market: Key Trends
- HWPP: CISOs' Concerns
- HWPP: Recommendations
9. Next Steps
