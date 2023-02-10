Global Holistic Web Protection Platform Analysis Report 2023: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services Bodes Well for the Burgeoning HWPP Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Holistic Web Protection Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sophistication of cyberattacks on web applications and business-critical infrastructure is increasing with the rise in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, new common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), and zero-day vulnerabilities (e.g., log4j and spring4shell).

The growth of credential stuffing attacks from sophisticated botnets is driving organizations to strengthen their security posture to protect web assets and related data with DDoS protection, web application firewall (WAF), bot risk management (BRM), and API protection.

The accelerated transformation of business practices and a substantial rise in Internet traffic, coupled with the expanding attack surface in the world wide web, will drive holistic web protection platform (HWPP) growth. The demand surge for digital experiences forces organizations to modernize their application and infrastructure environment for business agility and the ability to adapt to fast-changing circumstances.

Organizations are increasingly hosting their applications in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment as part of their cloud migration journey, catalyzing the deployment of HWPP with DDoS mitigation, WAF, and API protection.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Holistic Web Protection Platform (HWPP) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HWPP

Market Definition

Key HWPP Components and Capabilities

Scope of Analysis

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Consumption Forecast by Feature

Consumption Forecast Analysis by Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Vertical

Percent Revenue Share by Enterprise Horizontals

Revenue Share

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals

Revenue Share by Vendor

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals

Revenue Share by Vendor

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals

Revenue Share by Vendor

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Enterprise Horizontals and Verticals

Revenue Share by Vendor

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for DevSecOps Integration

Growth Opportunity 2: Greater Need for Broader Platform Integration

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services

8. Insights for CISOs

HWPP Market: Key Trends

HWPP: CISOs' Concerns

HWPP: Recommendations

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e44bdw-holistic?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets