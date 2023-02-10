Submit Release
EU4Environment: Call for development of national programme for waste management in Azerbaijan

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is looking for an Implementing Partner to assist with the development of a National Programme for Waste Management and a National Waste Action Plan in Azerbaijan, as part of the EU-funded EU4Environment programme.

This call  is open to non-profit organisations, think tanks, universities or research centres based in Azerbaijan or in the Caucasus region. While it is preferable that the organisation submitting the application is located in the region, applications from organisations outside the region are also welcome.

The applicant should have relevant experience, including in policy drafting and analysis, in the area of the sustainable development and circular economy and of sustainable waste management, specifically industrial waste, hazardous waste, construction and demolition waste, and other related fields. Proven experience of working with a variety of actors including government agencies, development partners, and donor organisations in Azerbaijan is also needed.

Depending on the project proposal and identified needs, the maximum financing package (covering all associated costs) could be US$100,000.

The deadline for applications is 15 February.

