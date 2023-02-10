AG Knudsen calls on national group to return Montana’s money">AG Knudsen calls on national group to return Montana’s money HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen called on the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) to return the money in th…

Submit Release
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen called on the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) to return the money in their accounts that lawfully belongs to Montanans in a letter sent to the group Wednesday. The letter outlines the group’s mismanagement of funds and states a lawsuit will be filed if the money is not returned.

“Return the money in your accounts that belongs to Montana within 90 days or I will go to court and sue to ensure that the money is safely and legally brought back within the four corners of Montana law,” Attorney General Knudsen wrote in the letter. I hold out hope that you will return Montana’s money without the need for litigation. But if not, I will see you in court.”

Attorney General Knudsen joined state attorneys general from Texas and Missouri in leaving NAAG last year for their lack of transparency and financial mismanagement of the membership fees the states paid.

Read the letter here.

