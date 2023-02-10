Submit Release
Court Welcomes Young Leaders in Law

The Supreme Court of Ohio will hear from past and present students of the Law and Leadership Institute during its Black History Month celebration on Feb. 28.

The Law and Leadership Institute began in 2008 as a summer initiative of the Supreme Court to introduce and prepare students in underserved urban areas for careers in the legal field. The non-profit program has grown into a four-year, pre-professional, and academic development program for students in Ohio’s six largest cities. Today, the Law and Leadership Institute is a collaboration among courts, bar associations, and Ohio state law schools.

“We create vision for our students for what is possible in their future and build the skills necessary for them to be able to realize that vision,” said Heather Creed, executive director. “Then we provide a supportive community of like-minded peers and mentors to have the support they need to make that vision a reality.”

The event titled “Opening Doors to Careers in Law” will feature students and graduates who will share their personal experiences and how the program is increasing diversity in the legal profession. Speakers include a current high school student, a college graduate preparing for law school, and a lawyer at Jones Day in Cleveland, a Law and Leadership alum.

“We really like to emphasize the importance of closing the educational opportunity gap for all students. So that our future leadership, and especially the legal profession, can be more reflective of the community as a whole,” Creed said.

Creed welcomes lawyers, judges, and teachers to attend the event and be inspired to promote diversity in their schools and workplaces. Learn about ways to be involved in mentorship, speaking opportunities, or hosting a student intern.

The event will be held at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. To RSVP, visit the registration page.

