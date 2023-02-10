MailDex® Email Manager Software Indexes Personal Email History to Make It Searchable

MailDex email manager for Windows helps companies and individuals manage their email history.

MailDex® by Encryptomatic® LLC is an affordable Windows® software tool for indexing, searching, discovering, visualizing and converting emails.

We built MailDex to make it easy to access and organize your email history, to make it useful again.” — Darren S. Leno

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encryptomatic LLC today announced the availability of MailDex® email viewer/converter, version 2023. MailDex is an affordable Windows® software tool for indexing, searching, discovering, visualizing and converting emails. MailDex works across many email client formats, including Outlook PST, OST, OLM and MSG files, Thunderbird's EML, MBOX, as well as WINMAIL.DAT, MHT, EMLX files. Individuals, companies, investigators and researchers use MailDex to organize, discover, archive, and present important email content. With MailDex, you can quickly locate those few important emails hidden among millions.

"Many of us have old email files that contain a valuable history of our work and contacts," said Darren Leno, President, Encryptomatic LLC. "We built MailDex to make it easy to access and organize that history, to make it useful again."

This latest release of MailDex includes the ability to bulk export file types from emails and conveniently save them to a folder. For example, an Outlook PST file can contain many different types of email file attachments. Using MailDex, all PDF file attachments in the PST file could be saved to a folder. Other groups of file types that may be bulk extracted include MS Office documents, spreadsheets, documents, photos and images, and presentations. There is also a mode to extract all file types. MailDex can also be used to convert emails and file attachments into PDF documents. It can also transform emails to useable data types, such as XML and CSV for database import.

A popular MailDex feature is the ability to instantly view graphs and charts representing data visualizations of email metadata. Email visualization can help reveal patterns and the flow of messages between senders.

MailDex respects your privacy by performing all of its work on your Windows computer. No email content or email metadata is ever sent to our servers. All processing and storage is local. And MailDex will never change or alter your original email source files.

For a 15 day free trial of this latest release, visit the official MailDex homepage.

About Encryptomatic LLC

Encryptomatic LLC is a developer of customer-centric Microsoft® Office® solutions that protect the privacy of our customers email communications. Our products are widely available through an international online distribution network. We are a growing company, founded in 2005 by our CEO, Darren Leno, formerly Product Manager for Microsoft.