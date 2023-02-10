Man Injured in Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 10, 2023

Pittsburg, NH – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, rescue personnel, along with a Forest and Lands Ranger and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg for a report of a male who had sustained an injury after crashing his snowmobile.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch received a 911 call about a male who was injured in a snowmobile-related crash. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Pittsburg Fire and Rescue.

The male operator involved was identified as Christopher Carson, 53, of Gilford, New Hampshire. On-scene investigation showed that Carson was travelling on First Connecticut Lake at a high rate of speed when he struck a snow drift on the ice. Carson and his snowmobile launched off the snow drift causing Carson to be ejected from his snowmobile.

Carson was evaluated at the scene and placed into the Pittsburg Fire Department’s rescue snowmobile before being transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital by 45th Parallel EMS. Carson was evaluated at UCVH for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

NH Fish and Game’s Conservation Officers would like to remind snowmobilers and anglers that with the upcoming statewide fishing derby, riders need to be cautious of ice conditions, pressure ridges, and snow drifts when operating snowmobiles and OHRVs.