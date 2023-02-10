RENOVA ENERGY WELCOMES NEW SALES AND MARKETING VICE PRESIDENT
Renova Energy brings another solar industry leader to its Executive TeamPALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renova Energy Corporation is proud to announce its new Sales and Marketing Vice President, Darryl Van Alstine. Van Alstine brings experience from both SunPower and Enphase and has been in the solar industry for more than a decade. After joining SunPower in 2011, Van Alstine became the Senior Regional Sales Manager for the Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii markets. In 2022, he joined Enphase to focus on the electric vehicle (EV) charging market.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Darryl to the team. He exemplifies what it means to be a leader in a growing industry, and he knows how to take each market to its greatest potential,” said Vincent Battaglia, CEO and Founder of Renova Energy. “As Renova continues to lead the nation’s renewable energy future, it’s important to bring the right people onboard, and Darryl’s skillset aligns perfectly with our mission.”
As the Senior Regional Sales Manager for SunPower, Van Alstine served emerging solar markets with SunPower’s best-in-class products and services, including the launch of SunPower’s successful presence in Las Vegas in 2014. As a leader in distributed generation and energy storage, SunPower offers the only solar-plus-storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners and businesses. In 2010, Renova Energy became an Elite Dealer with SunPower, and in 2022, SunPower solidified its partnership with an investment in Renova Energy. Van Alstine took notice of Renova Energy’s rapid growth and emergence as a clean energy leader.
“I’m a salesperson by trade, but I know what we need to earn trust in our product and service, and to market ourselves well. Plus, I love talking to people,” said Van Alstine. “I’ve worked in a lot of different states with hundreds of different installers and I was blown away by the Renova team when I first came to the Coachella Valley, especially by the service department. I think Renova truly brings more to the table than the others.”
Hailing from the Phoenix area in Arizona, Darryl eagerly joined the Renova Energy Executive Team in January 2023 and looks forward to the next phase in Renova’s expansion plan. As a company with more than 300 employees backed by an industry giant in solar and battery storage technology, Renova is positioned to lead the charge with the renewable energy revolution to come.
About Renova Energy
Renova Energy Corporation is America’s first professionally accredited solar company and an award-winning SunPower Elite Dealer in the Southern California and Arizona deserts. Renova Energy holds the titles of National Residential Dealer of the Year, Regional Top Producer, and Top Design awards for both residential and commercial installations. Renova Energy is more than 300 local employees strong and has performed nearly 10,000 solar installations. Renova Energy also features an expert in-house cleaning, maintenance, and repair division, RenovaPLUS, as well as a professional in-house solar roofing division, RenovaROOFS.
