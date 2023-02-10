N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission to meet Feb. 21

The N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join in person, by webinar or by phone.

During the meeting, Commission members will review materials from municipalities and counties across the state and hear updates from subcommittees. An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website.

WebEx Meeting Link: Open to the public and begins at 10 a.m.

Meeting number: 2422 496 5582

Meeting Password: StopMud

Join by phone (US Toll): +1-415-655-0003

To learn more about the Commission, or to view the agenda and related documents, visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/energy-mineral-land-resources/sedimentation-control-commission.

The Sedimentation Control Commission administers the state's Sedimentation Control Program pursuant to the N.C. Sedimentation Pollution Control Act of 1973, as amended. The commission is charged with adopting rules, setting standards and providing guidance for implementation of the law.