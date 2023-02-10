Spirit AeroSystems Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference at 10:20 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com

On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005195/en/