Worldwide Polycarbonate (PC) Resins Industry Report 2023: In-depth Analysis of the End-use Applications Market of PC With Regard to Covid-19 Pandemic Impact

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate (PC) Resins - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polycarbonate are used in a wide variety of applications including optical storage media, electronic equipment, automobiles, construction, greenhouses, exterior lighting fixtures, sports safety equipment, and medical devices.

Polycarbonate products are often found in electronics which make use of their electrical insulating, heat-resistant and flame-retardant properties. Their impact-resistant and smooth surfaces make them well-suited for use in automotive headlamp lens covers.

Demand for Polycarbonate (PC) resins worldwide declined by 2.4% year-over-year in 2020 due to reduction in demand from automotive & transportation applications amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global demand for Polycarbonate (PC) resins recovered sharply in 2021 and continued the momentum, attributed to firm demand from appliances and electronics sectors and recovery in automobile production.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Polycarbonate (PC) is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications

The study extensively analyzes each end-use application of Polycarbonate (PC) in all major regions for the analysis period

In-depth analysis of the end-use applications market of PC with regard to Covid-19 pandemic impact

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 21

The industry guide includes the contact details for 42 companies

Product Outline

End-use applications market analysis for Polycarbonate (PC) provided in this report includes the following:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Optical Media

Appliances

Other

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Polycarbonate (PC) market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , The Netherlands , Russia , Spain , The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , The and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Rest of World ( Middle East and Africa )

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Trends and Forecast

1.1.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polycarbonate (PC) Market

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 Polycarbonate (PC)

1.2.2 Applications of Polycarbonates (PC)

1.2.2.1 Appliances

1.2.2.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.2.2.3 Building & Construction

1.2.2.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.2.2.5 Optical Storage Media

1.2.2.6 Other Applications

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

2.1 Production Capacity

2.1.1 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity

2.1.2 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region

2.1.3 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Country

2.2 Company Profiles

CHIMEI Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Covestro AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Group ( Taiwan )

) Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Hainan Huasheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Henan Pingmei Shenma Polycarbonate Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kazanorgsintez PJSC ( Russia )

) Khuzestan Petrochemical Company ( Iran )

) LG Chem Ltd ( South Korea )

) Lihuayi Weiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) LOTTE Chemical Corporation ( South Korea )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation ( Japan )

) Samyang Kasei Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) ( Saudi Arabia )

) Sinopec Sabic Tianjin Petrochemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. ( Saudi Arabia )

) Sichuan Zhonglan Guosu New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. ( China )

) Luxi Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Cangzhou Dahua Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Co., Ltd. China )

) Sinopec Mitsubishi Chemical Polycarbonate ( Beijing ) Co Ltd ( China )

) Co Ltd ( ) Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd ( Japan )

) Teijin Limited ( Japan )

) Trinseo LLC ( United States )

) Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

4.1.1 Polycarbonate (PC) End-use Application Market Analysis by Geographic Region

4.1.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.1.3 Building & Construction

4.1.1.4 Optical Media

4.1.1.5 Appliances

4.1.1.6 Other End-use Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5. NORTH AMERICA

5.1 North American Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity

5.2 North American Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.3 North American Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

5.4 Country-wise Analysis of North American Polycarbonate (PC) Market

5.4.1 The United States

5.4.1.1 United States Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.2.1 Canada Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

5.4.3 Mexico

5.4.3.1 Mexico Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6. EUROPE

6.1 European Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity

6.2 European Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region

6.3 European Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4 Country-wise Analysis of European Polycarbonate (PC) Market

6.4.1 France

6.4.1.1 France Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4.2 Germany

6.4.2.1 Germany Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4.3 Italy

6.4.3.1 Italy Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4.4 The Netherlands

6.4.4.1 Netherlands Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4.5 Russia

6.4.5.1 Russia Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4.6 Spain

6.4.6.1 Spain Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4.7 The United Kingdom

6.4.7.1 United Kingdom Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6.4.8 Rest of Europe

6.4.8.1 Rest of Europe Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.1 Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity

7.2 Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region

7.3 Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7.4 Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market

7.4.1 China

7.4.1.1 China Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7.4.2 India

7.4.2.1 India Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.3.1 Japan Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.4.1 South Korea Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7.4.5 Taiwan

7.4.5.1 Taiwan Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7.4.6 Thailand

7.4.6.1 Thailand Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.7.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

8. SOUTH AMERICA

8.1 South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region

8.2 South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

8.3 Country-wise Analysis of South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market

8.3.1 Argentina

8.3.1.1 Argentina Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

8.3.2 Brazil

8.3.2.1 Brazil Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

8.3.3 Rest of South America

8.3.3.1 Rest of South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

9. REST OF WORLD

9.1 Middle East Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity

9.2 Rest of World Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region

9.3 Rest of World Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

9.4 Region-wise analysis of Rest of World Polycarbonate (PC) Market

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.1.1 Middle East Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

9.4.2 Africa

9.4.2.1 Africa Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. NORTH AMERICA

2. EUROPE

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

4. REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytlc0f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets