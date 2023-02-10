North Park Appoints Michael Nevergall as Vice President for Advancement

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University has appointed Michael Nevergall as Vice President for Advancement, responsible for fund-raising and alumni relations. He will report directly to North Park President Mary K. Surridge and serve as a member of her senior leadership team, beginning March 6, 2023.

The Vice President for Advancement leads the areas of alumni relations and engagement, fund-raising, and special events related to those activities. Nevergall will create and execute the next campaign for North Park evolving from the University's emerging strategic plan; further develop alumni engagement strategies for a rapidly diversifying alumni community; and enhance philanthropic collaboration across the University.

Nevergall earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Valparaiso University, and his Master of Nonprofit Administration, with a concentration in fund-raising management, at North Park. He is a person of expressed Christian faith – passionate about North Park University's Christian, city-centered, and intercultural distinctives, and energized about the opportunity to advance the mission of North Park.

"Mr. Nevergall emerged as the premier candidate from a strong and diverse pool of finalists," Surridge said. "I have full confidence in his leadership and our partnership as we pursue the University's development priorities."

Nevergall comes to North Park from Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, MN, where he has served as a gift planner since 2017, working with alumni and friends on significant testamentary gifts for the College. Before that he served four years as vice president for agency advancement at Upbring, a Texas faith-based human services provider; and from 2005-2013 he filled various marketing and fund-raising roles with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

