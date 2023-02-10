Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,772 in the last 365 days.

Global Party Supplies Market Report to 2027: Featuring Artisano Designs, Hallmark Licensing, Party City and Pioneer Balloon Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Party Supplies Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Distribution Channel ,By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Party Supplies Market was valued at US$12,659.3 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$20,290.8 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.72 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • ARTISANO DESIGNS
  • HALLMARK LICENSING LLC.
  • PARTY CITY
  • Pioneer Balloon Company
  • SHUTTERFLY Inc.
  • UNIQUE INDUSTRIES Inc.
  • AGC LLC.
  • HUHTAMAKI
  • Meredith Corporation
  • Arc Group

A variety of products fall under the wide category of "party supplies," which are utilised by event planners to provide the proper mood for parties celebrating special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, farewells, etc.

These unique things are used to decorate party locations. Balloons, candles, invitation cards, banners, and dinnerware are a few typical party items. Party supplies are typically chosen in accordance with the party theme to make the occasion special and memorable.

Market Drivers

The global industry for party supplies has seen a rise in the popularity of theme-based party decorations. In the next years, it is anticipated that this tendency will help fuel the enormous need for party supplies.

The demand for specialty party supplies made to order for theme-based events, which is anticipated to fuel the market's growth rate, is high. The market for party supplies is predicted to develop as a result of the increase in the number of professional event planners in recent years as millennial customers' needs change.

Market Restraints

The usage of non-biodegradable party materials at events and gatherings, including plates, balloons, plastic ribbons, cups, and others, results in the buildup of non-biodegradable plastic waste. Additionally, this trash contributes to environmental contamination, including water pollution. This aspect is anticipated to limit the market expansion for party supplies during the anticipated timeframe.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Balloons
  • Banners
  • Pinatas
  • Games
  • Tablewares/Disposals
  • Home Decor
  • Others

By Application

  • Commercial Use
  • Domestic Use

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket
  • E-Commerce
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialized Stores
  • Others

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Party Supplies Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 166
Forecast Period 2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $12659.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $20290.8 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7%
Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7g2jp-party?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Global Party Supplies Market Report to 2027: Featuring Artisano Designs, Hallmark Licensing, Party City and Pioneer Balloon Among Others

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.