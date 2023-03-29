On This Page

Date: March 29 - 31, 2023

The meeting will be held March 29 – March 31, 2023, as a virtual event DIA/FDA Biostatistics Industry and Regulator Forum.

Goals and Objectives:

Explore and implement innovative statistical solutions to issues associated with the evidence and regulatory review of therapeutic drugs and biologics.

Describe the application of statistical methodologies and thinking to the development of new therapeutic biologics and drugs.

Assess the impact of regulations and guidance on statistical practice.

Discuss ideas for improving the communication between industry statisticians and reviewers.

Who Should Attend:

The workshop will appeal to statisticians in, or consulting for, the biopharmaceutical industry, clinicians, epidemiologists, drug safety professionals, regulatory and medical scientists, and other stakeholders interested in recent statistical issues in clinical research.

Contact:

If to DIA:

Anna McDermott-Vitak

SVP & Managing Director for DIA Americas

Drug Information Association (DIA)

800 Enterprise Road, Suite 200

Horsham, PA 19044-3595

Americas@DIAglobal.org | tel:1-888-257-6457

If to FDA:

Scott N. Goldie, PhD

Office of Biostatistics, Office of Translational Sciences

scott.goldie@fda.hhs.gov | tel: 301-796-2055

Fairouz Makhlouf, PhD

Statistician at Department of Health and Human Services

Office of Biostatistics, Division of Biometrics VIII, CDER

fairouz.makhlouf@fda.hhs.gov | tel: 240-402-3869