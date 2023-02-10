Susan V. Kippen's new book, Transitioning Beyond Your Conditioned Blueprint, brings insight and motivation for change

This book is a must-read!

Susan gives the reader step-by-step guidance to build an in-depth self-awareness practice.

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This newly released book, Transitioning Beyond Your Conditioned Blueprint - A Pathway to Freedom Through Self-awareness, provides the reader with a process for accomplishing self-awareness on such an in-depth level that a person’s motivation to take the required actions for purposeful changes is likely to be greatly increased. The in-depth guidance that is given has come directly from Susan's own process of self-discovery, along with 34 years of wisdom gained from working one-on-one with clients in her holistic healing practice, South Shore Natural Healing. When reading her book, it becomes apparent that she has tremendous insight that will bring value to the lives of many people. This will be a ground-breaking book for many readers.

Susan has masterfully created a teaching workbook to impart a process to bring about greater personal clarity. Her step-by-step guidance will gently lead each person to discover their long-standing conditioned programming as well as possibilities for stepping into more meaningful ways of participation with oneself and others. She begins by teaching the basics that are required to successfully start a self-awareness practice. Next, she helps the reader to see that there is more to a self-awareness practice than what most people realize. Many levels of unconscious behavior are identified and explained in a way that will make apparent how much suffering and how many struggles are often created through simply not knowing any better. Then throughout each section of the book, there are opportunities for a person to practice observing their thoughts and emotions, to contemplate them, gain understanding, access wisdom, and see the way to make more meaningful choices on personal and relationship levels of experience. Many examples are given which are extremely helpful as well as entertaining. This book is a must read for anyone who wants to be more present and experience greater personal understanding and happiness. It is available for sale in paperback or eBook on Amazon.com.

What has been said about the book?

"Susan is one of the best listeners and deepest thinking people that I have ever met. Her insight is captured here in her newest book which I found to be very helpful in my transition from a 37-year professional career to the next chapter of my life. Her teachings have been a game changer. I highly recommend this wisdom-based, profoundly thoughtful book." Steve Bolze, Former CEO of GE Power & Water and Blackstone Senior Managing Director

"Throughout this book, Susan will lead the reader on an inner journey while helping them to identify their blind spots without self-judgment. With her compassionate guidance, it becomes possible to gain understanding and to discover a multitude of solutions for every challenge. I am so grateful for Susan’s warmth and insight – so handy for wherever my journey takes me." Ashley Flynn, MSM, RN, Navy Officer Veteran

"Interesting, provocative, and introspective. Ms. Kippen makes you look inward to challenge who you are and how you have handled both yourself and others in your life. Learned behaviors are questioned and different alternatives are given by way of example. I really enjoyed reading this book and plan to implement ideas in the book to real life situations." Anthony P. Alessi, ESQ



Susan V. Kippen is an author and has been widely received as a uniquely gifted holistic healer and self-awareness teacher for 34 years. Her holistic approach combines self-awareness teachings, Polarity Therapy, Reiki, Hypnosis, TAT, and Shamanic techniques. Along with her holistic training she has a BA from UMass Boston. She works with people of all ages. Remote sessions are available. Susan’s goal is to assist individuals to see and understand the truth within themselves, so that they can grow and flourish in the celebration of life.