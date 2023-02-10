Southern Turf Co. Expands Artificial Grass Installation Services to Charlotte, North Carolina
Southern Turf Co. will offer its top-rated professional turf installation services and expertise to residents and businesses of Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Southern Turf Co. is eager to bring our exceptional service and artificial turf installation expertise to the Charlotte market.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Turf Co., a privately-owned artificial grass company focused on residential and commercial artificial turf installation, is proud to announce its expansion to Charlotte, North Carolina. The popular synthetic turf company will now offer its expertise to residential and commercial clients throughout the Charlotte area.
— Adam Grossman, Co-Founder
The owners of Southern Turf Co. Charlotte ® Artificial Grass bring over twenty-five years of experience in the home services business. Since launching its artificial turf installation services in Austin, Texas in 2019, Southern Turf Co. has expanded to territories across the United States, including San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Phoenix, Kansas City and Jacksonville. The Southern Turf Co. Charlotte ® Artificial Grass team is led by lead turf advisor, Jonathan Ledger, a former professional golfer, who has extensive experience in both residential and commercial turf, including putting greens and large-scale turf projects.
“We are extremely excited to launch Southern Turf Co. in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte is a fantastic, growing city with a lot of opportunity, and environmentally-friendly artificial grass is becoming more and more popular in the area. We are eager to bring our exceptional service and artificial turf expertise to the Charlotte market.” said Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO of Southern Turf Co.
Southern Turf Co. is one of the highest-rated and fastest-growing turf companies in the United States, offering both residential and commercial turf installation services to a wide range of customers. Southern Turf Co. specializes in installing backyard and front yard turf, putting greens and pet turf as well as commercial turf installation projects including playgrounds, sports fields, shopping centers, restaurants, hotels and schools.
About Southern Turf Co. Charlotte ® Artificial Grass
Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. Southern Turf Co. services several metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Nashville, Kansas City and Jacksonville and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit SouthernTurfCo.com.
Scott Miller
Southern Turf Co.
+1 704-251-8352
info@southernturfco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Southern Turf Co. intro video