Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,673 in the last 365 days.

Tampa Florida Krewe of Europa to participate in the Galway St. Patrick's Parade

Krewe of Europa Gasparilla

Gasparilla 2023 Tampa Florida

The Krewe is excited to be part of an amazing celebration of the Patron Saint and Apostle of Ireland, St Patrick”
— Craig Bachler
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe has announced they are traveling to Ireland during St Patrick’s week March 13 to 20th, 2023 and participating in the Galway St Patrick’s parade in a statement released by Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.

“The Krewe is excited to be part of an amazing celebration of the Patron Saint and Apostle of Ireland, St Patrick:” according Bachler. The Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of the new nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.

Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Bringing Our Small World Together” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, has appeared recently in the Juneau Alaska 4th of July celebrations, in St Patrick’s in, Boston, Tampa’s Gasparilla parade, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma in 2021 celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, annually at the Gatlinburg Tn Fantasy of Lights and will be appearing in the Chicago’s 2023 Thanksgiving Parade..

Craig Bachler
Krewe of Europa
craig.bachler@kreweofeuropa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Tampa Florida Krewe of Europa to participate in the Galway St. Patrick's Parade

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.