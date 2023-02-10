Tampa Florida Krewe of Europa to participate in the Galway St. Patrick's Parade
The Krewe is excited to be part of an amazing celebration of the Patron Saint and Apostle of Ireland, St Patrick”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe has announced they are traveling to Ireland during St Patrick’s week March 13 to 20th, 2023 and participating in the Galway St Patrick’s parade in a statement released by Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.
“The Krewe is excited to be part of an amazing celebration of the Patron Saint and Apostle of Ireland, St Patrick:” according Bachler. The Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of the new nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.
Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Bringing Our Small World Together” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, has appeared recently in the Juneau Alaska 4th of July celebrations, in St Patrick’s in, Boston, Tampa’s Gasparilla parade, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma in 2021 celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, annually at the Gatlinburg Tn Fantasy of Lights and will be appearing in the Chicago’s 2023 Thanksgiving Parade..
