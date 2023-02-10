Submit Release
Zette's "Spotify for News" Launches on Product Hunt

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media technology startup Zette launches today on Product Hunt, the most well-known community platform for tech evangelists, makers, and founders. 

Zette will now compete for engagement, upvotes and esteemed awards within Product Hunt's daily offerings. Top-performing launches are promoted to a wider audience looking to discover the best new software products of the day.

Zette's browser extension gives readers pay-per-article access to hundreds of paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Readers can join Zette's 30-day free trial and engage with the Zette team directly on its Product Hunt profile.

"Our users have been incredibly supportive since our public launch last week," says Zette founder and CEO Yehong Zhu. "We're thrilled to now open our doors to the wider Product Hunt community."

Zette sits alongside startup giants like Zapier, Slack, and Notion, who trace their humble beginnings back to the forums of Product Hunt. Curious consumers can join their free trial and chat with the Zette team directly through their launch page on Product Hunt

Media Contact: Sarah Lynch
Email: press@zette.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zettes-spotify-for-news-launches-on-product-hunt-301743985.html

SOURCE Zette

