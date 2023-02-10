QIMC Advances Silica Exploration in Collaboration with INRS Expertise

Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. QIMC ("Québec Innovative Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the analyses of over 300 silica samples by the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS"), a high-level research and training institute. As announced on December 13, 2022, QIMC delivered samples from 2022 inaugural exploration at the main zone quartzite outcrop at the Charlevoix Silica Project to the INRS lab for analyses.

QIMC technicians and the INRS team have processed 324 samples. The quartzite samples were decontaminated to eliminate all traces of soil and organic matter that could interfere with the quality of the chemical analyses. The analysis provided great insight as it made it possible to specify the mineralogy, the spatial distribution of impurities and the petrophysical characteristics such as the magnetic susceptibility, density, and gamma spectrometry. This work was necessary for the characterization of the quartzite and will help optimize the mapping and in-situ field identification in 2023 field work of the highest purity quartzite units present in the mountainous terrain of Charlevoix. The data collected is essential as QIMC works towards its objective of producing sustainable, high-quality silica in line with the specifications of the glass, chemical, ferro-silicon and energy industries.

Next Steps

Dr. Marc Richer-Lafleche has led a technologically advanced analysis as well as conducted mapping and detailed description of the samples. The samples will now be sent to a traditional chemistry lab using XRF detector for purity analysis. INRS-QIMC lab work, involving the use of high-intensity magnetic separators and electrostatic separator, is planned for 2023. These separators will make it possible to eliminate the iron and titanium oxides as well as the micas contained in the quartzite.

Additionally, QIMC's hydrogen and helium ventures are progressing as the Company gears up to begin landowner consultations in Québec with the goal of advancing scientific research in the region. Dr. Richer-LaFlèche and the INRS team is currently focused on the preparation of the 2023 exploration work for hydrogen and helium in Témiscamingue, Lac St-Jean and Charlevoix. An intervention protocol coupling soil gas geochemistry, geophysics and optical and Lidar drone imaging is currently being developed by INRS to provide QIMC with an optimal exploration strategy considering the large surface areas of ​​the Companies properties in Québec.

About the INRS and Dr. Marc Richer-Lafleche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") is a high-level research and training institute. Dr. Richer-LaFlèche's team has exceptional geological and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC's newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses. In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment. He is a professional geologist registered with the Ordre des géologues du Québec and is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. QIMC (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a diversified portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the new green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada as well as its various other silica properties in Québec.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials is available at www.qimaterials.com.

