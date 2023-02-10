Worthington Scholarship Application Open

The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is offering scholarships of up to $17,000 to high school seniors in 13 counties, who plan to attend Worthington-eligible colleges or community colleges in Maine.

Students with a high school GPA of a B- or higher attending one of Worthington’s partner four-year colleges, or students with a GPA of a C- or higher attending one of the foundation’s partner community colleges are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is April 15.

For the application and complete details regarding eligibility, please visit worthingtonscholars.org.

Each award can be up to $17,000 over four years for students attending a four-year college and up to $15,000 to attend community college, with the option of continuing to a four-year college. The foundation’s goal is to award scholarships to eligible students in each partner high school.

The foundation also provides mentoring and student support services to its scholars throughout their college careers and works closely with each partner college to help students attain their education goals.

For more information and an online application, please visit worthingtonscholars.org. For additional information, email info@worthingtonscholars.org or call 207-975-0971.