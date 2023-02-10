AI Technology Revolutionizes the Physical Healthcare World
MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarifa USA announced the AI technology in their massage chairs has revolutionized the physical healthcare world. With the help of AI algorithms, the chairs can detect the muscle tension of each individual and adjust the massage intensity accordingly. Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.
AI in massage chairs provides a unique massage experience that is tailored to the user's body. With this revolutionary technology, these chairs determine the body type and adjust, targeting specific areas that need more attention allowing for a more customized massage experience. In addition, AI enables the massage chair to provide a more consistent massage experience because the algorithm can remember the user's body type and preferences, adjusting the massage intensity accordingly.
The Z-Smart Massage Chair Plus can be operated without the use of a controller through the innovative AI system, responding to the name “Alice”. The pioneering programming system allows users to enjoy the full luxury of a massage without the hassle or distraction of using a controller.
With AI, users control every aspect of the massage experience with preprogrammed smart commands. Alice recognizes seventeen different adjustment commands for pinpoint massage therapy targeting. Alice is a personal massage therapist adjusting the Z Smart Plus to specific comfort levels and needs. In addition, the Z-Smart O2 Ionizer eliminates outside distractions by purifying odors and creating a clean space around the massage chair.
“We are so proud to be able to offer the Z-Smart Massage Chair Plus. This innovative chair can be operated without the use of a controller through our innovative AI system,” said Mustafawi. “If you are bogged down from injuries and want to improve recovery and manageability, a massage chair might be a great option for you or as a gift for a loved one.”
To relax muscles or treat chronic body pains, a reliable massage chair is one of the best purchases for self-care and an investment in personal health. All the massage chairs produced by Zarifa USA provide an excellent massage with guaranteed positive results.
Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at support@zarifausa.com.
